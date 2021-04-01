UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $4.97 Million in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 456,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $943,000.

Shares of Lefteris Acquisition stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.25. 11,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,400. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

