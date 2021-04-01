UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $6.70 Million in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,698,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $115.41. 16,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,275. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $68.43 and a one year high of $117.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

In related news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

