UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $7.03 Million in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,683,000 after buying an additional 277,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after buying an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CoStar Group by 266.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,283,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,379,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 226.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 143,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,365,000 after purchasing an additional 99,319 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSGP traded up $25.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $847.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,390. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $843.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $868.86. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $520.17 and a 52-week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total transaction of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Insiders have sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 target price (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

