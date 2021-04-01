UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $7.36 Million in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in PropTech Investment Co. II (OTCMKTS:PTICU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 684,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,817,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,314,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000.

OTCMKTS PTICU traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,289. PropTech Investment Co. II has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54.

Proptech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

