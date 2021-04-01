UBS Oconnor LLC Lowers Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.32% of PS Business Parks worth $11,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSB. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,178,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,433,000 after buying an additional 171,867 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,327,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,304,000 after buying an additional 165,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,871,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,477,000 after buying an additional 96,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 65,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 45,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $865,370.00. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $155.78. 58 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,198. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.42. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.47. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.79 and a 12-month high of $161.17.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.24. PS Business Parks had a net margin of 45.25% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is presently 61.95%.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

