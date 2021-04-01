UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 329,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Denbury as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the third quarter worth $132,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.22. 13,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.49 and a beta of 4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.49. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denbury news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 550,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $15,676,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Denbury Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.