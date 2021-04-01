UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 108,264 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.15% of NextEra Energy Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $57,308,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,026,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $50,664,000 after acquiring an additional 544,571 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $37,041,000 after acquiring an additional 337,588 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.08.

NEP traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.57. 1,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,132. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.47. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.