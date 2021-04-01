UBS Oconnor LLC Makes New Investment in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (OTCMKTS:VIHAU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 684,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in VPC Impact Acquisition by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $750,000.

VIHAU stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.30. 1,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,883. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $24.01.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

