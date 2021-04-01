UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 21,263 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

UBS Oconnor LLC raised its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 141.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,263 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.06% of Generac worth $8,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

Shares of GNRC stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $328.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,983. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $321.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.25. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.22 and a 52-week high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $12,817,815 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

