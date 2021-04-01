UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 35,100 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Agree Realty worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000.

NYSE:ADC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.36. 835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,618. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 39.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.52%.

In other news, CEO Joey Agree bought 7,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,252,445.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

