UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 55,000 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 157.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $16,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Walt Disney by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,531,925,000 after buying an additional 5,288,711 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $773,911,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,420,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.65.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $187.70. The stock had a trading volume of 214,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,876,982. The firm has a market cap of $340.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.10 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $190.46 and its 200 day moving average is $160.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.