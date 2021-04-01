UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 415,200 Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 415,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Brandywine Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 72,346 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after buying an additional 994,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 397,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $14.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

