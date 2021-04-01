UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases Shares of 456,250 INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:IIIIU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 456,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,823,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $4,143,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $3,070,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $4,228,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $4,757,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth about $19,026,000.

Shares of IIIIU traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,214. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.66.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

