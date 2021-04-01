UBS Oconnor LLC Raises Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $4,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,767,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,451,000 after acquiring an additional 716,744 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 984,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after acquiring an additional 192,798 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,202,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 788,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,967,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,720,000 after buying an additional 295,559 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:J traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.87. 5,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,264. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

J has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

