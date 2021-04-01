UBS Oconnor LLC Takes $5.66 Million Position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 547,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,661,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCOAU. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,446,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,340,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,288,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,772,000.

Scion Tech Growth I stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,697. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55. Scion Tech Growth I has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

