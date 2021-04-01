UBS Oconnor LLC Takes $6.11 Million Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.29% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BNL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,058,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,539 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,241,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,181,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $8,053,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BNL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.26. The stock had a trading volume of 591 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.90 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

BNL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

