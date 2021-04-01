UBS Oconnor LLC Takes $7.06 Million Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $586,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $61,936,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $1,223,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in GoodRx during the third quarter valued at $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Agnes Rey-Giraud sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $909,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 303,624 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total transaction of $11,182,471.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,182,471.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,851,712 shares of company stock valued at $67,257,954 in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of GDRX stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.15. 40,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,048. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.39 and a 12-month high of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.40.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.01 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

