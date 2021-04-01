UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 821,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,160,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,188,000.

NEBCU stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. The company had a trading volume of 11,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,928. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50. Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $13.07.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

