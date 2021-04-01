UBS Oconnor LLC Trims Stake in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its position in New Frontier Health Co. (NYSE:NFH) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,026 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 3.89% of New Frontier Health worth $9,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFH. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Frontier Health in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 78.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of New Frontier Health by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 119,400 shares during the period.

Shares of NFH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,685. New Frontier Health Co. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

