UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.98

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.98 and last traded at $76.64, with a volume of 244 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.84.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $514,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares in the company, valued at $20,896,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UFP Industries by 81.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of UFP Industries by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,760,000 after acquiring an additional 41,162 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.