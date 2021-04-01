Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.68.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Argus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.
ULTA opened at $309.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.90. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $153.29 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,482 shares of company stock valued at $150,119,855. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
