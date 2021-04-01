Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $311.68.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Argus increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

ULTA opened at $309.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.90. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $153.29 and a 12-month high of $351.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total value of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 491,482 shares of company stock valued at $150,119,855. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

