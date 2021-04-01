Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.62

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.62 and last traded at $62.62, with a volume of 4902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.04.

UCTT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ultra Clean from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $369.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.40 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,044,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $780,534 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCTT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,087,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,634,000 after acquiring an additional 120,561 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.