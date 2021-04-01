Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Trading Down 3.1%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s share price fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.70. 17,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,347,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.91.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 18.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,001,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 158,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,085 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 8.8% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 91,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ultrapar Participações by 32.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,199,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 290,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

