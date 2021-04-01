UMA Financial Services Inc. Acquires 7,876 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,845,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 95,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,038,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VLUE stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.46. 1,062,591 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.25. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

