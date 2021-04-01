UMA Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.5% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,915 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200-day moving average of $97.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

