UMA Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 445.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,911 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.3% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 154.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.91. 669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,710. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $105.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.86.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

