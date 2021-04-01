UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

UMA Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,391 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $100.95. 9,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,559. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $108.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

