UMA Financial Services Inc. Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 183.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,184,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,052,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,335,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8,772.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after purchasing an additional 222,475 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,589,000.

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.86. The company had a trading volume of 825,231 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.19 and its 200 day moving average is $157.95.

