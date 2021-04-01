UMA Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,544 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $4,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 542,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 375,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after buying an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,751,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 188,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 177,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 10,827 shares during the period.

Shares of FREL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,835. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

