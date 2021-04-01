UMA Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 1.0% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,306,000 after buying an additional 19,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $108.04. 1,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,189. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $59.09 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.61.

