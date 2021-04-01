UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 268,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,345,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.2% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,285,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,330,000 after buying an additional 1,878,912 shares during the period. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,781,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 520.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after buying an additional 1,274,918 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,088,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,409,000 after buying an additional 745,809 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,824,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 116,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,410. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.04.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

