UMA Financial Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 102,111 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 102,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 1.7% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $50.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,072,995 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

