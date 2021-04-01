UMA Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

UMA Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,018,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,383,000 after purchasing an additional 385,206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $2.68 on Thursday, reaching $366.98. 252,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,075,988. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $224.13 and a 12 month high of $366.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

