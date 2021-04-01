UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,220 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

UMA Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.66. 100,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,752,584. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $63.27 and a 1-year high of $93.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.76.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.