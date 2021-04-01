UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,401 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $76.38. 351,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,834,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day moving average of $73.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

