UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 31,886 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,886 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 17.3% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $400.51. The stock had a trading volume of 172,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,317,257. The business has a 50 day moving average of $391.30 and a 200 day moving average of $367.67. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $244.62 and a 12-month high of $399.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.