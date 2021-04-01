UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.56. The stock had a trading volume of 16,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,275. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.87 and a 12 month high of $73.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.08.

