UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 5,178 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

UMA Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,178 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,339,000 after buying an additional 57,413 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,631,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,823,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,729,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.61. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,202. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.75. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

