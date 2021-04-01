UMA Market Capitalization Reaches $1.45 Billion (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $1.45 billion and approximately $33.95 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can currently be purchased for $24.17 or 0.00040301 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00063179 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.61 or 0.00322799 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007079 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00089047 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.18 or 0.00735553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00048005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00029390 BTC.

UMA Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,925,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,914,077 tokens. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official website is umaproject.org

UMA Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

