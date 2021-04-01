UMA Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Billion (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. During the last seven days, UMA has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and approximately $66.67 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA token can currently be bought for $24.42 or 0.00041194 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00064796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.60 or 0.00395795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $481.85 or 0.00812943 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00090656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00048180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029378 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,911,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,900,883 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org

UMA Token Trading

