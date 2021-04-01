Umbrella Network One Day Volume Reaches $2.10 Million (UMB)

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00002121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $22.93 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded up 21% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00030973 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008541 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00009398 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

