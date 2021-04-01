Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,014 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Under Armour from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.88.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

