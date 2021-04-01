Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) rose 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$10.70 and last traded at C$10.28. Approximately 123,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 131,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.07.

UNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.64. The firm has a market cap of C$437.01 million and a P/E ratio of -13.82.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$477.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$466.31 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uni-Select Inc. will post 0.67875 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

