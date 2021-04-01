Unido EP Trading Down 4.6% This Week (UDO)

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. Unido EP has a total market cap of $19.30 million and $884,314.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001315 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00064584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $188.07 or 0.00317317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $464.82 or 0.00784263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00089199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00047814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029060 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,758,790 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using U.S. dollars.

