UniLayer (LAYER) Price Reaches $1.38 on Exchanges

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. UniLayer has a market capitalization of $27.57 million and $1.58 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLayer token can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00002329 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniLayer has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00064044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.79 or 0.00343058 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00006942 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $469.52 or 0.00794271 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.65 or 0.00089063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00048254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00029048 BTC.

UniLayer Token Profile

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,022,298 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

Buying and Selling UniLayer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLayer directly using US dollars.

