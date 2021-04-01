UniLend Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One UniLend token can currently be bought for about $2.50 or 0.00004220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $38.33 million and $8.33 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.73 or 0.00637701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026104 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

