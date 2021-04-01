uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on QURE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

QURE stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.12. 6,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,539. uniQure has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 1.19.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. Research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,294.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,971. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after purchasing an additional 477,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at $13,961,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in uniQure by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,030,000 after acquiring an additional 323,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $8,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

