United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,748 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $72,000.

BATS FLOT opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

