United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,634 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.42% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 645.2% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDO opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

