United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. S&T Bank increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 24,769 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $139.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.22. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $122.76 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

